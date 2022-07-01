Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after buying an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.