Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,966 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $270.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

