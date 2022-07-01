Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

