Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $161.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.