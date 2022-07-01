Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

