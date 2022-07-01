Particl Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $728.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,251,089 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

