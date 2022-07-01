Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $11.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

