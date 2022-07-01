Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $39.48

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $40.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

