Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

