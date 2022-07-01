Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.
Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)
