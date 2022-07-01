Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.12

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.12 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.92 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.12 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,454,977 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

