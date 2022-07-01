Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 852.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,789 shares of company stock valued at $414,076,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $493.94 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

