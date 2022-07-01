Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,785 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

