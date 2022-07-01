Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average of $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

