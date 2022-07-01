Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,250 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMARGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAR opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.