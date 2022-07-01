Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

NYSE SEE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.