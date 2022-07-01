Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

