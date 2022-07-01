Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

