Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

