Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,202 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,407 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

