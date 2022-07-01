Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 392 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $454.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.