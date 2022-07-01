Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,871 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

