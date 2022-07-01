Pallapay (PALLA) Price Tops $0.0104

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Pallapay has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $292,373.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.02155562 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016070 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

