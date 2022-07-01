Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $460,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,903. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

