Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 268.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $138.11. 26,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.96. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

