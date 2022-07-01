Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 29,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.84. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

