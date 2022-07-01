Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 91,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,188. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.