Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CNP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 30,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,243. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.