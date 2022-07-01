Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $71.37. 31,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,369. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

