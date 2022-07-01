Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

BLK traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $607.78. 2,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.24 and its 200-day moving average is $735.23. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

