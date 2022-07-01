Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.39. 6,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

