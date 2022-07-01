Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 874 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $78.98. 101,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,376. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

