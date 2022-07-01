P.A.W. Capital Corp Invests $1.30 Million in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. OneSpan makes up approximately 1.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of OneSpan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in OneSpan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.83. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,549. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

