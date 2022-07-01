P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 266.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $636,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.