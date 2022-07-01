P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $3 Million Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for approximately 3.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Enovix worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

ENVX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 52,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,421. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

