P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys 200,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor comprises about 4.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.46% of indie Semiconductor worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

INDI traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.49. 17,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,042. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $821.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,703,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,240.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,222 shares of company stock worth $482,781 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.