P.A.W. Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

CGTX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,646. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

