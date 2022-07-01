Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $2.31 million and $22,512.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00184095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00658904 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016056 BTC.

About Oxbull.tech

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

