Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of OC opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after acquiring an additional 395,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

