Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OVCHY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 22,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,962. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.3666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.