Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ OB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Outbrain has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

