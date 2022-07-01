Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ OB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Outbrain has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57.
Outbrain Company Profile
