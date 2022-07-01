Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTIC opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

