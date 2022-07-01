Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) 1-Day Volume Tops $472.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $21,184.68 and approximately $472.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.02260271 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00187247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Ecosystem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

