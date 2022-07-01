Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.82. Orla Mining shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,272 shares traded.
ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $723.53 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
