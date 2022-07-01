Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.82. Orla Mining shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,272 shares traded.

ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $723.53 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 397,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41,152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

