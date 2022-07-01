OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 273.3% in June

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 92,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,374. OriginClear has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. OriginClear had a net margin of 265.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

