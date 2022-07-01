Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.48 million and $262,784.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00187868 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.01559566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00099134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015530 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

