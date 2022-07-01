Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.47

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $7.99. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 11,923 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

