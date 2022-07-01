Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.09. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

