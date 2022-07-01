OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 6.8%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.90 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). 344,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 156,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of £18.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.12.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

