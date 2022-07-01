OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 6.8%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.90 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). 344,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 156,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of £18.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.12.
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)
