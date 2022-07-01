Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.70). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.50.
Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)
