Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.70). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.50.

Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

