Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.92

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.92 and traded as low as C$49.54. Open Text shares last traded at C$49.55, with a volume of 346,406 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.15.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

